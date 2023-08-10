Donald Trump explains why he won't sign GOP loyalty pledge ahead of primary debate

Bedminster, New Jersey - Donald Trump says he would "like to" participate in the upcoming GOP debate in Milwaukee, but he takes a huge issue with one of the requirements to participate.

Former President Donald Trump is refusing to sign a loyalty pledge required to participate in the upcoming Republican debate. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday evening, the former president told Newsmax that he refuses to sign the Republican National Committee's mandated loyalty pledge, which stipulates that candidates will back whomever the Republican primary winner is.

"I have a problem with the debate for another reason: I wouldn't sign the pledge," Trump explained. "Why would I sign a pledge? There are people on there that I wouldn't have."

"I can name three or four people that I wouldn't support for president," he added. "So right there, there's a problem right there."

Trump refused to list names of those he takes most issue with, but asked "what's the upside" to him debating candidates like former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson who are polling at "2%, 1% or zero %" and "will ask me nasty questions."

He went on to praise South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem for saying in an interview that she will not be joining the race "Because nobody can beat Trump" and that other candidates are "wasting their time."