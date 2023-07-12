Donald Trump explodes online after suffering immunity blow in E. Jean Carroll case

Washington DC - Donald Trump took a big hit in his ongoing legal battle with E. Jean Carroll after the US Department of Justice pulled a big U-turn and withdrew its support!

The US Department of Justice announced Tuesday that they will no longer protect Donald Trump in his defamation legal battle with E. Jean Carroll. © Collage: STEPHANIE KEITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Steve Marcus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a court filing released on Tuesday, the DOJ announced it no longer thinks Trump should be granted immunity in a 2019 civil lawsuit brought by Carroll.

The writer and journalist alleges Trump defamed her by crassly denying her claim that he raped her in the dressing room of a department store in the 1990s.



"She's not my type," he said at the time.

The Justice Department had intervened in the case, arguing that Trump was discharging his presidential duties when he responded to the accusations. That would have made the department itself a defendant, ending any chance of the trial going ahead.

Now, just before a deadline set by the judge overseeing the case, DOJ lawyers dropped that position, saying they no longer believed Trump "was acting within the scope of his employment or serving the US government."

Instead, they argued he was "motivated by a 'personal grievance' stemming from events that occurred many years prior to Mr. Trump's presidency."

What's more, the separate New York trial in which the jury found the former president liable for sexual battery and defamation was also cited as a reason for the sudden flip-flop.

Trump publicly mocked Carroll and repeated his defamatory statements after the trial, which has sparked another case from Carroll's legal team.