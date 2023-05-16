Donald Trump faces battle with Village People after dancing video goes viral

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump was hit with a cease-and-desist letter after he was seen dancing in a viral video to music by the iconic disco band Village People.

Donald Trump was hit with a cease-and-desist letter for using music by the band Village People, and having impersonators perform at Mar-a-Lago. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & ZUMA Wire

According to TMZ, what inspired the letter was a video that has been recently shared around social media showing Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate dancing as a group dressed like the band performs their 1978 hit song Macho Man.



The clip has since gone viral with millions of views, but the Village People don't like the impression it's giving.

The letter, composed by the wife of lead singer Victor Willis, demands the former president to stop using the band's music without their consent, which they say they have "tolerated" him doing so over the years.

"[Since the video] we have been inundated with social media posts about the imitation performance where many fans, and the general public as well, mistakenly believe to be that of the actual Village People," the letter says. "Therefore the performance has, and continues to cause public confusion as to why Village People would engage in such a performance. We did not."

"Therefore it is requested that he cease and desist any such further unauthorized use of the Village People image in association with the songs and his campaign (or in his personal capacity)," the letter continued, adding that "we'd hate to have to" bring legal action against the former president.