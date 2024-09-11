Trump and Vance go all in on racist pet-eating conspiracy with avalanche of bizarre memes

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance have decided to go all-in on fabricated stories about immigrants eating peoples' pets in Ohio.

Earlier this week, a Facebook user shared a post on a Springfield, Ohio group claiming "a friend of their neighbor's daughter" found their missing cat hanging from a branch at a Haitian neighbor's home – as they were preparing to eat it.

Despite city officials releasing a statement saying there have been "no credible reports" that such a thing took place, the wild tale went viral, and was eventually shared by Vance, the state's senator.

In an X post shared on Tuesday, Vance explained he has been receiving "many inquiries" from residents who claim "pets or local wildlife were abducted by Haitian migrants."

Though he admitted it "possible... that all of these rumors will turn out to be false," Vance urged his followers to keep sharing it anyway.

"In short, don't let the crybabies in the media dissuade you, fellow patriots," Vance wrote. "Keep the cat memes flowing."

Later that evening, Trump debated his rival Kamala Harris, in which at one point, he randomly brought up the story, insisting that migrants were "eating the dogs" in Springfield.

When debate moderator David Muir attempted to fact-check him, Trump argued that he saw it on television, adding, "We'll see."