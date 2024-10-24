Donald Trump gets set off by Kamala Harris calling him a "fascist"

Aston, Pennsylvania - Kamala Harris recently went all in and is now outright calling Donald Trump a fascist, and the former president isn't happy about it.

On Wednesday evening, Harris did a town hall event with CNN at the Sun Center Studios in Pennsylvania, in which host Anderson Cooper asked Harris if she believed Trump was a fascist.

"Yes, yes I do," she said, later noting that voters care about "not having a President of the United States who admires dictators and is a fascist."

The vice president argued that many of Trump's former advisors have criticized him, which must be taken "very seriously" as they "knew him best."

In particular, she pointed to Trump's former Chief of Staff John Kelly, who recently claimed Trump praised Adolf Hitler in private during his administration

"I believe that Donald Trump is dangerous," she continued. "As the President of the United States, the commander in chief, he's saying to his generals, in essence, why can't you be more like Hitler's generals? Come on!"