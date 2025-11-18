Donald Trump goes off on reporter over Epstein question in viral clip: "Quiet, Piggy!"
President Donald Trump had another explosive moment with the press as he continues to face pressure over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
A clip of Trump's confrontation with a Bloomberg reporter on a November 14 Air Force One flight has gone viral.
As the female reporter begins asking why he hasn't ordered the released of files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein if there is nothing "incriminating" in them, Trump points a stern finger in her face.
"Quiet. Quiet, piggy," he snaps, before turning away for another question.
The president's crass reaction come as the Epstein files scandal continues to consume his administration.
Last week, House Democrats, who are part of a probe into the Epstein investigation, released a new batch of emails that has brought Trump's relationship with Epstein under renewed scrutiny.
Having furiously opposed the full disclosure of documents related to the investigation into the notorious financier, the Republican finally caved last week and ordered his party's lawmakers to vote in favor of transparency.
Trump's long history of misogynistic attacks
Trump has often reserved his most brutal insults for women. He has lost two lawsuits for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, who claims he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s, and has made a habit of insulting the intelligence of his female political opponents.
This isn't the first time Trump has used the "piggy" quip either. In an interview in 2016, model Alicia Machado claimed that after winning the Miss Universe contest in 1996, Trump, who owned the Miss USA beauty pageant at the time, privately ordered the then 19-year-old to lose weight, referring to her as "Miss Piggy" and an "eating machine."
Machado went on to say Trump's verbal abuse contributed to her to suffering from multiple eating disorders, including anorexia and bulimia.
