Donald Trump goes off on reporter over Epstein question in viral clip: "Quiet, Piggy!"

President Donald Trump had another explosive moment with the press as he continues to face pressure over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

A clip of President Donald Trump insulting a Bloomberg reporter went viral as the Republican continues to face questions over the Epstein files. © REUTERS

A clip of Trump's confrontation with a Bloomberg reporter on a November 14 Air Force One flight has gone viral.

As the female reporter begins asking why he hasn't ordered the released of files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein if there is nothing "incriminating" in them, Trump points a stern finger in her face.

"Quiet. Quiet, piggy," he snaps, before turning away for another question.

The president's crass reaction come as the Epstein files scandal continues to consume his administration.

Last week, House Democrats, who are part of a probe into the Epstein investigation, released a new batch of emails that has brought Trump's relationship with Epstein under renewed scrutiny.

Having furiously opposed the full disclosure of documents related to the investigation into the notorious financier, the Republican finally caved last week and ordered his party's lawmakers to vote in favor of transparency.