Trump calls for House vote to release Epstein files in major reversal

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Sunday he backed lawmakers' efforts to release more files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, despite previous opposition to the measure.

"House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The 79-year-old Republican has accused Democrats of pushing an "Epstein hoax" after emails emerged in which the disgraced financier suggested Trump "knew about the girls."

Some critics have accused Trump of trying to conceal details about his own alleged wrongdoing – something the president denies – by looking to block the vote.

The issue has divided his typically loyal Republican party and driven a rift between Trump and some of his closest allies within his MAGA movement.

Over the weekend, Trump withdrew his endorsement for Congresswoman and MAGA stalwart Marjorie Taylor Greene's 2026 re-election bid.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has said he would hold a vote this week on a bid to force the Justice Department to release the remaining files relating to the Epstein probe.

"Some 'members' of the Republican Party are being 'used,' and we can't let that happen," Trump said in his post, in reference to lawmakers who backed a call by Democrats to release the files.