Trump foe George Conway launches Congress bid after switching parties
New York, New York - George T. Conway III, a longtime political enemy of President Donald Trump, recently revealed he is running for Congress.
On Tuesday – the fifth anniversary of the day Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an effort to overturn the 2020 election results – Conway shared a video announcing his run to represent Manhattan's 12th District, which encompasses 14th Street to near the top of Central Park.
The video opens with clips of Trump instructing the rioters to march to the building.
Conway then listed a number of Trump's most controversial policies, telling viewers that the "mendacious" and criminal president "must be stopped."
"I know how to fight these people," Conway said of Trump and his administration, describing them as "amoral" people who will "stop at nothing to rig the system for themselves."
"I've been fighting Trump for years, and nothing will stop me," he added.
Conway, who has been a Republican the majority of his life, emerged in the public eye when his wife, Kelly Ann, was tapped to be an advisor in Trump's first administration.
By 2018, Conway had a falling out with Trump, per The New York Times, and the president even publicly called him a "stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!"
Can George Conway win his congressional race?
The feud influenced Conway to leave the Republican Party that year to register as an Independent, and last month, he decided to become a Democrat.
Conway will now have to fight to replace Representative Jerry Nadler, and a handful of other notable figures have already been eyeing the seat. As New York's 12th District is considered one of the most affluent and bluest parts of the city, Conway's past conservative leanings may pose a problem for his campaign efforts.
But Conway says he is confident he will succeed, as he previously lived in the district for years, still has ties to the community, and knows "what they think of Trump."
Cover photo: IMAGO / SOPA Images