Donald Trump hits major stumbling block in classified documents case

Fort Pierce, Florida - The judge overseeing Donald Trump 's classified documents case turned down a motion to delay upcoming deadlines, serving a huge blow to the former president and his legal team.

According to Newsweek, Judge Aileen Cannon rejected the request to stall a deadline for attorneys from both sides to file pre-trial motions on how sensitive material related to the case can be discussed in front of a jury.

"The deadline to file pre-trial motions (as distinct from motions in limine seeking the exclusion of specific evidence/arguments from being presented during trial) remains February 22, 2024," Judge Cannon wrote in her ruling.

Judge Cannon added that she may consider filings received after the deadline if the attorneys could "clearly justify additional pre-trial briefing."

This ruling comes after Judge Cannon recently granted Trump's team a big win in ruling that the prosecution must share the identity of certain witnesses with the defense attorneys.

Last June, Trump was indicted on 37 federal charges related to the removal of classified documents from the White House as well as alleged obstruction of attempts to recover them from his Mar-a-Lago property.

Cannon, who was appointed by Trump in 2020, has faced calls to recuse herself from the case as critics have argued she may be biased.