Donald Trump arraignment: Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal charges in classified documents case
Miami, Florida - Former President Donald Trump was arraigned on Tuesday in the classified documents case in Miami, where he was arrested, booked, and entered a plea of not guilty.
On Monday, Trump traveled with his aid and co-defendant, Will Nauta, on his private jet from his home in Palm Beach to Miami for the scheduled arraignment.
Dozens of supporters and protesters gathered in front of the federal courthouse on Tuesday to witness the historic and unprecedented event.
Shortly before 2 PM, both Trump and Nauta arrived in separate vehicles to surrender themselves at the courthouse, where they were placed under arrest, booked, and processed.
Alina Habba, one of Trump's attorneys, spoke to reporters as the booking was taking place, revealing that he did not have a mugshot taken during booking.
"He is going through a process that has been coordinated with the Secret Service, and it will all be handled seamlessly," she stated.
Donald Trump pleads not guilty in classified documents arraignment
By 2:50 PM, the former president entered the courtroom, along with two new Florida-based attorneys - Todd Blanche and Chris Kise. Trump stood before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman instead of Judge Aileen Cannon, as was expected. Special Counsel Jack Smith, who led the investigation, was also in attendance.
Trump and his team waived the reading of the indictment and ultimately pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces. The former president noticebly remained quiet throughout.
UPDATE, 4:26 PM EDT: Judge orders Trump not to speak with witnesses about the case
Goodman ruled that per Trump's bond, the former president may not discuss the case with witnesses or Nauta without going through their legal counsel first.
Nauta was unable to enter a plea due to the fact that his attorney is based in Washington, and counsel based in Florida is required. He requested an extension on his arraignment, which was granted. It is now scheduled for June 27, with another magistrate presiding.
The arraignment ended after 47 minutes, and Trump left by a motorcade giving a thumbs up to the crowd outside. He immediately stopped by Café Versailles, a local Cuban restaurant, where he greeted supporters, posed for photos, and held a brief prayer session. He cracked jokes and appeared unfazed by the trial that took place only moments before, where he had reportedly appeared stoic during the proceedings.
The restaurant patrons also sang Happy Birthday to him, as Wednesday, June 14 will mark his 76th birthday.
Trump is expected to deliver remarks at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Tuesday evening.
