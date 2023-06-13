Donald Trump arraignment: Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal charges in classified documents case

Miami, Florida - Former President Donald Trump was arraigned on Tuesday in the classified documents case in Miami, where he was arrested, booked, and entered a plea of not guilty.

Donald Trump arrived for his arraignment in Miami on Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges in the classified documents case. © Collage: Alon Skuy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

On Monday, Trump traveled with his aid and co-defendant, Will Nauta, on his private jet from his home in Palm Beach to Miami for the scheduled arraignment.

Dozens of supporters and protesters gathered in front of the federal courthouse on Tuesday to witness the historic and unprecedented event.

Shortly before 2 PM, both Trump and Nauta arrived in separate vehicles to surrender themselves at the courthouse, where they were placed under arrest, booked, and processed.

Alina Habba, one of Trump's attorneys, spoke to reporters as the booking was taking place, revealing that he did not have a mugshot taken during booking.

"He is going through a process that has been coordinated with the Secret Service, and it will all be handled seamlessly," she stated.