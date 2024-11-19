Alvin Bragg suggests delaying Trump's hush money sentencing until after his presidency

New York, New York - Prosecutors leading the hush money case against President-elect Donald Trump have suggested the judge delay his trial sentencing until after his presidency.

Attorney Alvin Bragg (l.) recently suggested sentencing for Donald Trump's (r.) hush money trial be delayed until after the president-elect's upcoming term. © Collage: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg submitted a filing opposing Trump's recent attempts to have the case dismissed in light of his presidential election win.

Bragg went on to float the idea of postponing the sentencing until 2029 – right after Trump's second term has concluded.

"Given the need to balance competing constitutional interests, consideration must be given to various non-dismissal options that may address any concerns raised by the pendency of a post-trial criminal proceeding during the presidency, such as deferral of all remaining criminal proceedings until after the end of Defendant's upcoming presidential term," Bragg wrote.

Trump was convicted back in May of 34 counts of doctoring business records to cover up hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels to stop her from publishing her account of an alleged sexual encounter prior to the 2016 election.

After Trump recently won the 2024 election, Judge Juan Merchan paused the case until November 19 to give both sides time to come up with arguments on how the case should proceed.

Trump's team has insisted that dismissing the case would be "necessary to avoid unconstitutional impediments" to the president's "ability to govern."