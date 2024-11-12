Trump granted request to review hush money trial dismissal after election win

New York, New York - The judge overseeing Donald Trump 's hush money criminal trial has delayed the case so that both sides can figure out how to proceed following his recent presidential election win.

According to Politico, Trump's attorneys recently submitted a filing to Judge Juan Merchan, requesting he toss the trial and arguing that dismissal is "necessary to avoid unconstitutional impediments to President Trump's ability to govern."

On Tuesday, Judge Merchan issued a response, agreeing to pause the trial until November 19 to give both the defense and prosecutors time to come up with arguments on how the case should move forward now that Trump is president-elect.

Back in May, Trump was convicted of 34 counts of doctoring business records to cover up hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels to stop her from publishing her account of an alleged sexual encounter on the eve of the 2016 election.

He was originally scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, but that was delayed after the Supreme Court ruled that a former president has broad immunity from criminal prosecution.

On Tuesday, Judge Merchan was supposed to deliver a ruling on whether to dismiss the case based on the Supreme Court ruling.