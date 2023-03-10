Donald Trump is releasing a new book with a huge price tag

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump is releasing a new book for his MAGA fans, but it has a hefty price tag.

Former president Donald Trump is releasing a new book full of letters sent to him by influential people throughout his public career. © Anna Moneymaker/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

The new book, titled Letters To Trump, comes from publishing house Winning Team Publishing, which was co-founded by political consultant Sergio Gor and Donald Trump Jr.

It will include 150 personal letters to the former president during his public career, sent by various celebrities, politicians, world leaders, business moguls, and other influential people.

"From President Richard Nixon, to Princess Diana, and from Hillary Clinton, to Chairman Kim Jong Un, no book offers a glimpse into history quite like LETTERS TO TRUMP!" the publishing company's website promised.

Letters To Trump also boasts of an entry from Oprah Winfrey, who reportedly told Trump in her letter, "Too bad we're not running for office. What a team!"

According to Newsweek, neither Winfrey nor Jay Leno, who is also included in the book, have given their permission to share their letters, which may cause legal issues for Trump in the future.

The book's initial asking price is $99, with signed copies going for $399. His previous work with the publisher, a photo book called Our Journey Together, is priced at $74.99, with a special edition bundle selling for $999. Despite the price, Our Journey managed to gross over $20 million two months after its release.