Marjorie Taylor Greene rips Trump over Ukraine aid: "I remain AMERICA FIRST!!!"
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is once again turning on President Donald Trump over his latest efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
On Monday, President Trump held a meeting at the White House to discuss his plans to send air defense systems to Ukraine as he threatens Russia to end the war in 50 days.
But in a recent interview with the New York Times, MTG argued his foreign diplomacy efforts didn't fall in line with her "America first" ethos.
"It's not just Ukraine – it's all foreign wars in general and a lot of foreign aid," Greene explained. "This is what we campaigned on. This is what I promised also to my district. This is what everybody voted for. And I believe we have to maintain the course."
Though Trump had claimed the weapons would be manufactured by the US and that Ukraine would pay for them, Greene still insisted Americans would somehow have to foot the bill, stating, "Without a shadow of a doubt, our tax dollars are being used."
In a series of X posts on Monday, Greene reiterated her points, arguing "foreign aid does NOT help my district afford housing, bills, insurance, run small businesses, attain the American dream, or solve the impending doom of our $37 TRILLION dollar debt."
In another, Greene emphasized that Americans "do not want to give or sell weapons to Ukraine or be involved in any foreign wars," but wanted "to solve our own problems plaguing our own people."
Is Marjorie Taylor Greene turning her back on Donald Trump and MAGA?
Since President Trump was re-elected at the beginning of this year, Greene, who is considered his most loyal and ardent MAGA supporter in Congress, has openly criticized his foreign policy stances, which she claims aim to focus on problems taking place in other countries at the expense of addressing ones at home.
In March, she came out in opposition to Trump ordering attacks on Yemen and threatening to go to war with Iran, and in May, she threatened to vote against his controversial "Big Beautiful Bill" if it included aid to Ukraine, though she ended up supporting it anyway.
Greene has warned Trump that she is currently "frustrated and upset over the direction of things," and as MAGA's de facto leader, it clearly means Trump's base is "not happy" either.
Despite her heavy criticisms, Greene continues to be his biggest cheerleader in the House, recently claiming in an X post that God had "spared" Trump from being assassinated in 2024 so he could fulfill his "extraordinary policies."
Cover photo: Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP