Marjorie Taylor Greene rips Trump over Ukraine aid: "I remain AMERICA FIRST!!!"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is once again turning on President Donald Trump over his latest efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict .

Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) recently criticized President Donald Trump's plan to send weapons to Ukraine as being at odds with their "America First" ethos. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, President Trump held a meeting at the White House to discuss his plans to send air defense systems to Ukraine as he threatens Russia to end the war in 50 days.

But in a recent interview with the New York Times, MTG argued his foreign diplomacy efforts didn't fall in line with her "America first" ethos.

"It's not just Ukraine – it's all foreign wars in general and a lot of foreign aid," Greene explained. "This is what we campaigned on. This is what I promised also to my district. This is what everybody voted for. And I believe we have to maintain the course."

Though Trump had claimed the weapons would be manufactured by the US and that Ukraine would pay for them, Greene still insisted Americans would somehow have to foot the bill, stating, "Without a shadow of a doubt, our tax dollars are being used."

In a series of X posts on Monday, Greene reiterated her points, arguing "foreign aid does NOT help my district afford housing, bills, insurance, run small businesses, attain the American dream, or solve the impending doom of our $37 TRILLION dollar debt."

In another, Greene emphasized that Americans "do not want to give or sell weapons to Ukraine or be involved in any foreign wars," but wanted "to solve our own problems plaguing our own people."