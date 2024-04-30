Donald Trump spills all about what he plans to do if he wins re-election
Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has laid out his vision for America and what he plans to do if he manages to win re-election.
Trump recently sat down for an extensive interview with TIME magazine reporter Eric Cortellessa, where the two spoke on a number of issues and how the former president plans to address them if he takes back the White House.
For starters, Trump laid out his bold immigration plans, vowing to use the National Guard to keep migrants from entering at the southern border.
When Cortellessa pressed Trump on whether he would ignore the Posse Comitatus Act, which forbids the use of the military against civilians, Trump tried to argue that migrants "aren't civilians," though a civilian is defined as anyone that not in the armed services.
On the subject of abortion, Trump entertained the idea that states could begin monitoring women's pregnancies to find out if they underwent the procedure and could decide to prosecute them for it.
He also declared that he would want to defend Israel if Iran attacked them under his watch and shared that he no longer believes a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine is possible.
But the darkest moment of their conversation came when Trump, after stating that he would "absolutely" consider pardoning January 6 rioters, was asked about the possibility of violence taking place after the general election in November.
"It always depends on the fairness of the election," he responded.
Donald Trump continues penchant for lying in tell-all interview
Another notable takeaway from the interview is the amount at which Trump regularly lies and pushes false claims, as TIME also published a thorough and lengthy fact check of the conversation.
Trump overtly lied about a number of things.
He insisted he delivered on his promise to have a wall built at the southern border during his presidency, falsely claimed he has a 98% approval rating with Israeli citizens, predicted that his Democratic challenger Joe Biden will be indicted because he has "committed many crimes," and repeated his false claim that he tried to stop the Capitol riot but was blocked by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Trump also got defensive when he was asked about his previous vow to be a dictator "on day one," arguing he said it "in fun, in jest, sarcastically" because "I think a lot of people like it."
Cover photo: Joshua Lott / AFP