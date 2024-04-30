Donald Trump spills all about what he plans to do if he wins re-election

Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has laid out his vision for America and what he plans to do if he manages to win re-election.

Donald Trump recently sat down for an extensive interview, where he laid out his plans for reshaping America in his vision if he wins re-election. © Joshua Lott / AFP

Trump recently sat down for an extensive interview with TIME magazine reporter Eric Cortellessa, where the two spoke on a number of issues and how the former president plans to address them if he takes back the White House.

For starters, Trump laid out his bold immigration plans, vowing to use the National Guard to keep migrants from entering at the southern border.

When Cortellessa pressed Trump on whether he would ignore the Posse Comitatus Act, which forbids the use of the military against civilians, Trump tried to argue that migrants "aren't civilians," though a civilian is defined as anyone that not in the armed services.

On the subject of abortion, Trump entertained the idea that states could begin monitoring women's pregnancies to find out if they underwent the procedure and could decide to prosecute them for it.

He also declared that he would want to defend Israel if Iran attacked them under his watch and shared that he no longer believes a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine is possible.

But the darkest moment of their conversation came when Trump, after stating that he would "absolutely" consider pardoning January 6 rioters, was asked about the possibility of violence taking place after the general election in November.

"It always depends on the fairness of the election," he responded.