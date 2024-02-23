Donald Trump submits damning new phone data regarding Fani Willis' "secret relationship"

Atlanta, Georgia - Donald Trump and his legal team have submitted new phone data that they claim reveals evidence that Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis has not been honest about her alleged "secret relationship."

Donald Trump's legal team say they have obtained phone data that they claim proves District Attorney Fani Willis has been lying about her relationship. © Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALMOND NGAN / AFP

On Friday, his attorneys submitted an eight-page affidavit with the Fulton County Superior Court, where they claimed the data, obtained by a private investigator via a subpoena from AT&T, showed that Nathan Wade, a prosecutor Willis hired to work with her on the case, had visited his boss' home on "a minimum of 35 occasions" prior to his hiring.

Willis, who has led the case against Trump and 18 others for allegedly trying to overturn the state's 2020 election results, recently admitted that she did have a relationship with Wade during her probe.

Several co-defendants on trial have requested she be disqualified and the charges be dropped, arguing that she and Wade financially benefitted from their liaison.



Last week, Willis and Wade testified during an evidentiary hearing, where both claimed under oath that their relationship didn't begin until sometime in 2022, after Wade was hired in November 2021.

Trump's filing did not include the raw data to support the claims, but if reviewed and deemed accurate, Willis and Wade could face allegations of perjury.