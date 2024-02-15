Trump trial DA Fani Willis defends "secret relationship" in heated courtroom drama

Atlanta, Georgia – Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis , who is leading a racketeering case against Donald Trump , provided dramatic courtroom testimony on Thursday as she defended against efforts to throw her off the case for "inappropriate behavior" and a consensual relationship with her colleague.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis during a hearing on Thursday in the case of State of Georgia v. Donald Trump in Atlanta, Georgia over her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Things got heated and very personal at the hearing in Atlanta, where everything is at stake for the criminal case against Trump.

The former president and several other co-defendants have asked Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis following revelations she had a romantic relationship with the man she hired to work as the special prosecutor on the case, Nathan Wade.



A defensive Willis took the witness stand on Thursday amid questions from Trump's team that got deeply personal about her finances and romantic preferences. Amid taking the heat, she emphatically denied that her relationship with Wade began before she hired him to work on the high-profile case in November 2021.

Willis accused attorneys for Trump and the other co-defendants seeking her disqualification of spreading "lies."

"It's extremely offensive," she said, and she threw jabs back at Trump's camp.

"These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020," Willis said. "I'm not on trial, no matter how hard you try to put me on trial."

Willis took the stand after a former friend and colleague in the district attorney's office, Robin Bryant Yeartie, testified that to her knowledge Willis and Wade began a "personal and romantic" relationship in late 2019.

Asked about Yeartie's statements, Willis said she had not spoken to her for more than a year and "I certainly do not consider her a friend now."

"I think that she betrayed out friendship," she said.