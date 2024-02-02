Prosecutor in Trump's Georgia case admits relationship with hired attorney

Washington DC - Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who brought election interference charges against Donald Trump , acknowledged Friday that she had a romantic relationship with an attorney she hired to work on the high-profile case.

Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis (l) has admitted to a romantic relationship with an attorney she hired to work on Donald Trump's election interference case. © Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Citing the relationship between Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade, the former president and two other co-defendants have sought to have her disqualified and the charges dismissed.

Willis, in a 176-page filing with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, called the request "meritless" and urged the judge to dismiss it.

She said there was no personal relationship with Wade at the time he was hired in November 2021 as special prosecutor, for which he has reportedly been paid more than $650,000.

Wade, who is going through a contentious divorce, said in an attached affidavit that he and Willis began a personal relationship in 2022, and she has "received no funds or personal financial gain from my position as Special Prosecutor."

Willis said she and Wade each paid their own share for vacations they took together, which reportedly included a Caribbean cruise.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has pleaded not guilty to charges of involvement in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia, where Democrat Joe Biden won by some 12,000 votes.

In a post Friday on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Willis "just admitted to having a sexual relationship with the Prosecutor she, in consultation with the White House and DOJ, appointed to 'GET PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.'"

"THAT MEANS THAT THIS SCAM IS TOTALLY DISCREDITED & OVER!" he said.