Donald Trump takes credit after Melania comes out as pro-choice: "Go with your heart!"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump claims that he gave his wife Melania Trump the green light to come out in support of abortion rights in her upcoming memoir.

In a recent interview, former President Donald Trump (center l.) shared his reaction after his wife Melania Trump (center r.) revealed that she is pro-choice. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a recent interview with Fox News, Donald Trump – who previously admitted he hasn't read the book – was asked for his reaction to his wife recently "championing abortion rights."



"We spoke about it, and I said, 'You have to write what you believe... I'm not going to tell you what to do,'" the Republican candidate claimed.

"She's very beloved... people love our former first lady, I can tell you that," he added.

"I said, 'You have to stick with your heart.' I tell that to everybody."

In excerpts from her upcoming memoir, which will be released on October 8, Melania argues that it is "imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children... free from any intervention or pressure from the government."

Her views stand at odds with her husband's, who has regularly bragged about how his presidential administration installed the Supreme Court justices that went on to overturn Roe v. Wade.