Melania sends Trump campaign in disarray with bombshell abortion remarks in memoir

New York, New York - Melania Trump gave her husband's campaign a massive political headache by giving a rousing defense of abortion rights in her upcoming memoir!

Donald Trump's wife, Melania, reportedly gives an impassioned defense of abortion rights in her upcoming memoir. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

Donald Trump's wife wrote that it is "imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government," according to an excerpt reported on by the Guardian.



Her comments sharply diverge from Trump's view that states should be free to decide their own restrictions on abortion.

"Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body? A woman's fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes," Melania reportedly wrote.

"Restricting a woman's right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life," she added.

Abortion is a key issue in the November 5 election and polls show that Democrat Kamala Harris holds a significant lead over Trump on the topic with voters.

The 78-year-old has frequently bragged on the campaign trail that his three Supreme Court picks paved the way for the 2022 overturning of the national right to abortion.