Donald Trump takes shots at "total loser" Robert De Niro over critical awards show speech: "Very stupid 'animal!'"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump finally responded to criticism of him from Robert De Niro, which the actor shared during a recent award acceptance speech.

Donald Trump shared a belated response to Robert De Niro (l.) after the actor criticized the former president during a recent awards show speech. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Almond NGAN / AFP

De Niro vs. Trump has been taken to the next level.

On Sunday evening, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to share a lengthy rant about the Oscar winner, "whose acting talents have greatly diminished, with his reputation now shot."

"He has become a total loser, as the World watches, waits, and laughs!" he added.

The former president also called him "unwatchable" and said he should "focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others."

Seemingly unable to let go of his rage, Trump went on to attack the actor again in a follow-up post shared early Monday morning.

"De Niro is a 'mental midget' whose mind is shot, and whose life is a total train wreck," Trump said.

"The good news is that this crude and very stupid 'animal' has lost all credibility!"

Trump's harsh words come nearly a week after De Niro gave a speech in New York to present the Gotham Historical Icon and Creator Tribute award to director Martin Scorsese, where he took a moment to criticize the former president as a "charlatan" and "racist."

"He attacks the weak, destroys the gifts of nature, and shows disrespect," De Niro added, also claiming that Trump "lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years in office."

"He's keeping up the pace in his current campaign of retribution," the actor added. "But, with all his lies, he can't hide his soul."