Robert De Niro exposes censorship of speech criticizing Trump at Gotham Awards!

New York, New York - Robert De Niro gave a very different kind of acceptance speech at the Gotham Awards in New York on Monday as the star accused organizers of editing out parts critical of ex-President Donald Trump .

Robert De Niro (r.) accused organizers of the Gotham Awards of cutting parts of his speech directly criticizing ex-president Donald Trump. © Collage: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

De Niro may take notes from director Martin Scorsese, but when he discovered entire swathes of the speech he had prepared disappeared from the teleprompter, the acting legend let everyone know about it.

On stage to present the Gotham Historical Icon and Creator Tribute to his Killers of the Flower Moon colleagues, De Niro said a few words about the new movie, before moving on to more serious business.

"I just want to say one thing," he interjected. "The beginning of my speech was edited, cut out, I didn't know about it. And I want to read it."

The 80-year-old then launched into an extraordinary address.

"History isn't history anymore. Truth is not truth. Even facts are being replaced by alternative facts and driven by conspiracy theories and ugliness," he said. "In Florida, young students are taught that slaves developed skills which can be applied for their personal benefit."