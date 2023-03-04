Donald Trump the musician? Former president drops new song with January 6 defendants

Washington DC - Donald Trump was recently featured on a new song alongside a handful of January 6 rioters, and it's as terrible as you could imagine.

Former president Donald Trump has been featured on a new song alongside the J6 Prison Choir, a group of inmates facing charges for the January 6 riots. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

The Donald, the music artist?

It seems the former president is trying his hand as a musician these days, as he was recently featured on a track called Justice For All, which was shared to multiple streaming platforms on Friday.

Not to be confused with the classic Metallica record, the song is about as uncreative as the MAGA crowd could get, featuring Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance as a choir ominously sings The Star Spangled Banner in the background.

The single's cover art shows the inside of a dark, decrepit jail cell, with an American flag seen through a window covered with bars and barbed wire.

According to Forbes, the choir, listed as the J6 Prison Choir, consists of about 20 inmates being held in Washington DC and facing charges related to their actions during the attempted insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump reportedly recorded his bit at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, while the inmates, who sing the national anthem every night, were reportedly recorded by an unidentified major recording artist.

Although many of them begged Trump for a pardon while he was still in office, this song seems to be the best he can do, as proceeds from the track will go toward helping their families.