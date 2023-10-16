Donald Trump wants to give evidence as lawsuit over infamous Steele dossier starts

London, UK - A UK court on Monday began hearing a lawsuit brought by Donald Trump over a lurid dossier compiled by a former British spy that contained unproven allegations against the US ex-president, who is open to giving evidence at the trial himself.

Ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele (l.) is being sued by former President Donald Trump over a dossier making unproven allegations. © Collage: Tolga AKMEN / AFP & REUTERS

Trump is suing Christopher Steele and the company he founded, over the report which sparked a political firestorm when it was published just before his inauguration in January 2017.



The so-called Steele dossier contained unverified and controversial information about Trump and Russia that the former Republican leader has repeatedly denied.

It included allegations that Trump had been "compromised" by the Russian security service, FSB, and that Moscow had damning videotapes of Trump's sexual misbehavior during a 2013 trip to the Russian capital.

It also claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin "supported and directed" an operation to "cultivate" Trump as a presidential candidate for "at least five years".

Trump denounced the dossier, which was leaked to Buzzfeed, as "fake". The New York Times has determined there was no corroborating evidence to support many of its claims. He is willing to provide "evidence at trial" to disprove the accusations.