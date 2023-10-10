Donald Trump files lawsuit against intelligence firm over leaked Russia dossier
London, UK - Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in British court against a former intelligence officer and his firm for leaking the infamous "Steele Dossier" during the 2016 presidential race.
According to The New York Times, Trump and his team filed the suit against Christopher Steele and his firm, Orbis Business Intelligence, arguing the claims in the dossier caused Trump "personal and reputational damage and distress."
Steele shared the dossier with journalists and the FBI, claiming it had proof of a "well-developed conspiracy of coordination" between Trump's campaign and the Russian government, and alleged Russian authorities possessed a blackmail tape of Trump with prostitutes.
"The claimant did not engage in unorthodox behavior in Russia and did not act in a way that Russia authorities were provided with material to blackmail him," the suit states. "Further, the Defendant failed to take all reasonable steps to [ensure] the personal data was accurate."
Legal experts believe it will be easier for Trump to win the case in the UK as the country has tighter laws regarding personal data.
Donald Trump hopes to have better legal luck across the pond
Trump could certainly use a legal victory, as he is currently facing 91 criminal charges in the US, which could cause problems for his re-election efforts.
Trump has made attempts to legally pursue Steele, who says the former president has initiated "numerous public attacks upon me and Orbis" and has wasted time with "frivolous and abusive legal proceedings."
Last year, a Florida judge threw out a previous suit he filed where he claimed that Steele, along with Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee, conspired to spread false information about him. Trump argued that he had to "explain to his family, friends, and colleagues that the embarrassing allegations about his private life were untrue," which was "extremely distressing."
The judge overseeing the British case has scheduled a hearing for October 16 and 17, where both sides can present arguments, and Steele's team is expected to request that the case be thrown out.
Cover photo: Joseph Prezioso / AFP