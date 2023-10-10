Donald Trump files lawsuit against intelligence firm over leaked Russia dossier

London, UK - Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in British court against a former intelligence officer and his firm for leaking the infamous "Steele Dossier" during the 2016 presidential race.

Donald Trump (pictured) has sued Christopher Steele, the British intelligence officer who leaked the Russia dossier during the 2016 presidential race. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

According to The New York Times, Trump and his team filed the suit against Christopher Steele and his firm, Orbis Business Intelligence, arguing the claims in the dossier caused Trump "personal and reputational damage and distress."

Steele shared the dossier with journalists and the FBI, claiming it had proof of a "well-developed conspiracy of coordination" between Trump's campaign and the Russian government, and alleged Russian authorities possessed a blackmail tape of Trump with prostitutes.

"The claimant did not engage in unorthodox behavior in Russia and did not act in a way that Russia authorities were provided with material to blackmail him," the suit states. "Further, the Defendant failed to take all reasonable steps to [ensure] the personal data was accurate."

Legal experts believe it will be easier for Trump to win the case in the UK as the country has tighter laws regarding personal data.