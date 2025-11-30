Trump White House launches anti-media bias website to combat "left-wing lunacy"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration recently unveiled a new page on the White House website that aims to combat media bias against him.

President Donald Trump's (c.) administration recently added a new page to the White House website that lists news outlets and reporting they disagree with. © Pete Marovich / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, the White House's "Media Offenders" page officially went live, which highlights reporting from major news outlets that the Trump administration disagrees with, and provides viewers with their version of "the truth."

The page separates such "fake" news stories into categories including bias, circular reporting, left-wing lunacy, and mischaracterization.

The first example given involves the controversy surrounding a group of Democratic lawmakers who recently made a video urging the military to refuse illegal orders given to them by the Trump administration.

Trump sparked a number of negative news stories after he described the video as "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"

The White House argued that the media "misrepresented and exaggerated" Trump's response, as he was simply calling for "accountability," and the "fake news" ran with the story even though they knew that "every order President Trump has issued has been lawful."

The new site has come as Trump has intensified his attacks against the media in his second term, suing multiple outlets and publicly insulting journalists he doesn't like.