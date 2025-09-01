Dr. Oz boasts over his "beautiful" massive painting of Trump in bizarre interview

Washington DC - Dr. Mehmet Oz , head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, recently unveiled the massive painting of President Donald Trump he has hanging in his office.

Dr. Mehmet Oz (r.) is facing ridicule after he recently revealed he keeps a giant painting of President Donald Trump (c.) hanging in his office. © JIM WATSON / AFP

In a new teaser video for his interview with Fox News anchor Lara Trump – the president's daughter-in-law – Dr. Oz proudly shared his "favorite office decor," which is a massive gold-framed painting featuring Trump looking into the distance, with the White House underneath glowing in rays of a sunset.

"It's beautiful... It's just pensively talking about how special he is," Oz said.

"It's meaningful in a lot of ways," he continued.

"I do think it portrays the brave look into the future, the willingness to sacrifice everything to do the right thing."

Oz went on to explain that the painting was a replica of one that the president has hanging at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

He also claimed Trump has no idea a copy of the painting exists, adding, "So don't tell him I have it!"

The bizarre display of adoration for the president comes as Trump has deliberately staffed his administration with MAGA allies and loyalists, who regularly make public appearances to sing his praises and defend his controversial agenda.