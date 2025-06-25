Trump taps Rudy Giuliani and Mark Levin for Homeland Security roles

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem recently appointed a number of loyal MAGA Republicans to the Homeland Security Advisory Council.

President Donald Trump (r.) appointed 22 new members to the Homeland Security Advisory Council, which included a number of notable MAGA loyalists like Rudy Giuliani (l.) and Mark Levin. © Collage: ELVIS BARUKCIC, Nicholas KAMM, & NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP

On Tuesday, the DHS shared a press release that included a list of 22 new members appointed to the council who are scheduled to meet for the first time on July 2.

Two of the most notable names on the list were Trump's former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and Fox News host Mark Levin, both of whom helped Trump in his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election that he lost to former President Joe Biden.

DHS said the council, which was created in 2002 under former President George W. Bush, "leverages the experience, expertise, and national and global connections of its membership to provide [Secretary Noem] with real-time, real-world, and independent advice on homeland security operations."

"This new-look, America First HSAC will draw upon a deep well of public and private sector experience from homeland security experts committed to fulfilling President Trump’s agenda," the agency added.

Other appointees include Bikers for Trump founder Chris Cox and Noem's Chief Advisor Corey Lewandowski.