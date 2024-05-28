Trump may be sued by E. Jean Carroll for a third time after Memorial Day rant

New York, New York - Attorneys for writer E. Jean Carroll have expressed interest in suing Donald Trump a third time for defamation after he insulted their client in a recent social media rant.

Writer E. Jean Carroll's (l.) attorney said a third defamation lawsuit may be in order after Donald Trump (r.) attacked her in a recent social media rant. © Collage: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Steven Hirsch / POOL / AFP

On Monday, the Republican presidential candidate shared a lengthy rant on his Truth Social platform, where he attacked a number of his adversaries.

At one point, he took aim at Carroll, who has won two defamation lawsuits against him in the past year which resulted in Trump being ordered to pay her millions in damages.

He is currently attempting to appeal both cases.

The former president's remarks got the attention of Carroll's attorney, Robert Kaplan, who said another suit might be on the way.

"We have said several times since the last jury verdict in January that all options were on the table," Kaplan told New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

"And that remains true today – all options are on the table."

Trump is facing a handful of legal battles that could threaten his re-election effort. The former president has spent millions in legal fees, raising alarms about his net worth and how long he can stay financially afloat.