Donald Trump calls political opponents "human scum" on the somber holiday of Memorial Day

Washington DC - Donald Trump launched another vicious attack Monday on his political opponents, choosing Memorial Day to dismiss his adversaries as "human scum."

As Americans honored the troops who have died in conflict with visits to cemeteries and backyard cookouts with family and friends, the Republican former president posted on his Truth Social platform raging against his perceived enemies.



These included judges who oversaw or are overseeing cases against him – civil ones for sexual assault and business fraud, and the current, history-making criminal trial stemming from hush money payments to an adult film star right before the 2016 election.

"Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country," said Trump, who is leading in many swing state polls as he prepares to take on President Joe Biden in the November election.

He went on to attack his various legal adversaries, calling one of the judges "wacko."

He also took a swipe at E. Jean Carroll, a former magazine columnist who successfully sued him in a civil case on charges of sexual abuse and defamation. A judge has ordered him to pay her $88 million.

In a separate post, Trump published a picture of himself saluting at a grave covered with an American flag and a caption reading "We can never replace them. We can never repay them. But we can always remember them."