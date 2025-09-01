E. Jean Carroll debuts new documentary she says will "finish Trump off"

New York, New York - Writer E. Jean Carroll recently premiered a new documentary at the Telluride Film Festival about her long-standing feud with Donald Trump and her legal cases against him.

E. Jean Carroll (r.) recently revealed she's made a documentary detailing her legal battles over her sexual assault claims against Donald Trump. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & LEONARDO MUNOZ / AFP

In an interview with Variety, Carroll and the film's director, Ivy Meeropol, discussed the project titled Ask E. Jean, which details Carroll's 2023 lawsuit in which a jury found that Trump had sexually abused and defamed her, as well as another lawsuit in which he was found liable for defaming her a second time.

Carroll described Meeropol as "the woman who studied Trump and what made him" with her 2019 film about the president's infamous mentor, Roy Cohn, and said the new documentary will be "a natural progression to finish Trump off."

Ask E. Jean features never-before-seen footage of Carroll's seven-hour deposition led by Alina Habba, Trump's attorney who currently works in the presidential administration.

Carroll said that "women will be astounded" by the "brutal" deposition, as Habba asked "if I screamed [during the assault] or not – over and over."

She also revealed that she continues to get harassed for going public with her claims against Trump, but added, "If that's the price, I'm willing to pay it."