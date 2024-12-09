Trump taps his defense attorney Alina Habba as Counselor to the President

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he has chosen his attorney, Alina Habba, to be Counselor to the President during his upcoming administration.

On Sunday evening, Trump shared a post on his Truth Social platform in which he praised Habba as "a role model for women in law and politics."

"Alina has been a tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, and an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team," Trump wrote.

"She has been unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve – standing with me through numerous 'trials,' battles, and countless days in Court," he added. "Few understand the Weaponization of the 'Injustice' System better than Alina."

Throughout the 2024 presidential race, Habba served as Trump's defense attorney and legal spokesperson during his New York hush money criminal trial, where he was found guilty on 34 felony charges and became the first former US president ever to be convicted of a crime.

After his conviction, she joined him on the campaign trail and has reportedly been staying at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate since his election victory.