E. Jean Carroll shares omnious response to Trump taking back the White House

New York, New York - E. Jean Carroll, who has won two lawsuits over allegations that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her, shared her reaction after he won re-election.

E. Jean Carroll, who has won two lawsuits over allegations that Donald Trump (l.) sexually assaulted her, shared her reaction after he won re-election. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Leonardo Munoz / AFP

On Wednesday afternoon, in the wake of Trump defeating his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, Carroll shared a brief yet ominous message on social media in response.

"I tried to tell you," Carroll wrote.

The writer has won two massive legal battles against the former president in recent years.

Last May, a jury found Trump liable for raping and defaming Carroll and ordered him to pay more than $5 million in damages.

And in January, she won another defamation suit against him and was awarded a judgment of $83.3 million, which Trump is trying to appeal.

Throughout the 2024 presidential race, she and other women with claims of sexual misconduct against Trump spoke out against his campaign.

While Carroll did not publicly endorse Harris, she did share a photo casting her ballot with the caption, "I voted for the candidate who does not assault women!"