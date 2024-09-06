Trump denies sexual assault by saying accuser "would not have been the chosen one"

New York, New York - Donald Trump recently mocked a woman who accused him of sexual assault by providing a new variant of his classic "she's not my type" defense.

During a recent press conference, Donald Trump made a bizarre argument for why a woman who accused him of sexual assault couldn't be telling the truth. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

On Friday, the presidential candidate attended a court hearing in Manhattan as his legal team argued for a retrial for the civil sexual assault case brought forth by writer E. Jean Carroll last year, in which Trump was fined $5 million and found liable for defamation and sexual abuse.

His attorneys pointed to testimony from Jessica Leeds, a woman who claimed he had also sexually assaulted her on an airplane in the 1970s, which they argued was inadmissible evidence.

After the hearing, Trump held a press conference, where he denied details of her testimony and mocked his accuser.

"She said I was making out with her. And then, after 15 minutes – and she changed her story a couple [of] times, maybe it was quicker – then I grabbed her at a certain part, and that's when she had enough," Trump explained.

He also fixated on the fact that he was famous at the time, insisting, "What are the chances of that happening?!"

"And frankly – I know you're going to say it's a terrible thing to say – but it couldn't have happened, it didn't happen, and she would not have been the chosen one," he added.