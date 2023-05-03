E. Jean Carroll's witnesses testify on fifth day of Donald Trump trial
New York, New York - On Tuesday, several witnesses took the stand for E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit against former president Donald Trump.
According to New York Daily News, Lisa Birnbach, a writer and longtime friend of Carroll's, took the stand first to corroborate Carroll's claim that Trump raped her in the dressing room of a department store.
Birnbach recounted a phone conversation she had with Carroll in 1996 "minutes" after the alleged incident, describing her friend as sounding "breathless, hyperventilating" and "emotional."
"'E. Jean, he raped you,'" Birnbach told her friend after hearing the story. "You should go to the police."
Carroll adamantly insisted on not going to the authorities, and forced Birnbach to promise she would "never speak of this again."
Birnbach also pointed out that at the time, Trump was not involved in politics, describing him as someone that loved "publicity and attention" and was "a known womanizer."
"[Carroll] was assaulted by... a real estate guy who liked women and harassed a lot of women," she said.
Jessica Leeds takes the stand
Jessica Leeds (81) took the stand next to testify that Trump sexually assaulted her while the two were on an airplane in the late 1970s.
"He was trying to kiss me," she testified. "He was trying to pull me towards him. He was grabbing my breasts."
Leeds claims when she saw Trump a few years later with his pregnant wife Ivana, the businessman said "I remember you. You're that [c**t] from the airplane."
Donald Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina also revealed on Tuesday that Trump will not be showing up to testify as the trial concludes this week.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ITAR-TASS & SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP