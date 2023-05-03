E. Jean Carroll's witnesses testify on fifth day of Donald Trump trial

New York, New York - On Tuesday, several witnesses took the stand for E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit against former president Donald Trump .

On Day 5 of E. Jean Carroll's defamation trial against Donald Trump, witnesses took the stand to corroborate her story and share similar accusations. © Collage: IMAGO / ITAR-TASS & SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to New York Daily News, Lisa Birnbach, a writer and longtime friend of Carroll's, took the stand first to corroborate Carroll's claim that Trump raped her in the dressing room of a department store.

Birnbach recounted a phone conversation she had with Carroll in 1996 "minutes" after the alleged incident, describing her friend as sounding "breathless, hyperventilating" and "emotional."

"'E. Jean, he raped you,'" Birnbach told her friend after hearing the story. "You should go to the police."

Carroll adamantly insisted on not going to the authorities, and forced Birnbach to promise she would "never speak of this again."

Birnbach also pointed out that at the time, Trump was not involved in politics, describing him as someone that loved "publicity and attention" and was "a known womanizer."

"[Carroll] was assaulted by... a real estate guy who liked women and harassed a lot of women," she said.