Eric Trump hypes bitcoin and thanks crypto community on Hong Kong leg of Asia trip

Hong Kong - Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump , urged a crowd in Hong Kong on Friday to buy bitcoin during a trip to Asia where his crypto company is reportedly seeking acquisitions.

Eric Trump speaks during the Bitcoin Asia 2025 conference in Hong Kong on August 29, 2025. © Vernon Yuen / AFP

US cryptocurrency investors were major supporters of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, contributing millions of dollars toward his victory in hopes of reversing the government's skepticism toward the sector under his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden.

The US House of Representatives passed three landmark cryptocurrency bills last month, with Trump (79) making several other moves to bolster the sector.

These regulatory changes have caused the value of bitcoin to soar, with the digital currency hitting a new peak above $124,500 in mid-August before retreating.

Eric Trump (41) told a Hong Kong conference hall packed with crypto aficionados that bitcoin is the "greatest asset in the world."

"There's no question in my mind that bitcoin hits a million dollars," he said at the Bitcoin Asia conference.

"The bitcoin community embraced my father unlike anything I had ever seen before, and I hope that's paid off in spades, because we love this community, we believe in this community," he added.