European leaders slam Trump for claims that NATO avoided Afghan front line: "Insulting and appalling"

President Donald Trump has sparked outrage among European leaders after claiming that NATO allies shied away from the front line in Afghanistan .

Britain's Prince Harry lays a cross of remembrance in memory of his friend Lance Corporal of Horse, Jonathan Woodgate, from the Household Cavalry, during a ceremony to open the first remembrance field dedicated solely to British military personnel killed in Afghanistan since 2001 on November 9, 2010. © BEN STANSALL / AFP

In an interview with Fox News aired on Thursday, Trump claimed NATO had sent "some troops" but "stayed a little back, a little off the front lines."

He also repeated his suggestion that the alliance would not come to the aid of the US if asked to do so.

"I fully understand that Danish veterans have said no words can describe how much this hurts," Danish Prime Minister Mette said Saturday on Facebook.

"It is unacceptable that the American president questions the commitment of allied soldiers in Afghanistan," she added.

In the interview, Trump appeared unaware that 457 British soldiers were among NATO troops who died during the conflict in Afghanistan following the September 11, 2001, attacks on the US.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Friday, "I consider President Trump's remarks to be insulting and frankly, appalling, and I'm not surprised they've caused such hurt to the loved ones of those who were killed or injured."

The White House rejected Starmer's comments and defended Trump.

"President Trump is absolutely right – the United States of America has done more for NATO than any other country in the alliance has done combined," Taylor Rogers, a White House spokeswoman, said in a statement sent to AFP.