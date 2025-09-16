Fani Willis suffers loss in appeal over Trump election interference case

On Tuesday, the Georgia Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from Fani Willis (pictured) against her removal from Donald Trump's election interference case. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, the Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday declined in a 4-3 decision to hear Willis' appeal against her removal from the case she was leading, where Trump and 18 others faced charges over their alleged efforts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results.

The trial was set to begin as Trump was running for re-election last year, but it got derailed after it was revealed Willis engaged in a romantic relationship with her colleague Nathan Wade, whom she had appointed to be special prosecutor on the case.

The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled in December to disqualify her from the case, arguing the relationship caused a "significant appearance of impropriety," and that "no other remedy will suffice to restore public confidence in the integrity of these proceedings."

The case will now be referred to the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council in Georgia, which will decide whether a new prosecutor will be appointed to pursue it. Peter Skandalakis, the council's executive director, will either be responsible for appointing a new prosecutor or choose to take the case on himself.