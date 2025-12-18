Zohran Mamdani announces new major appointments as he gears up for inauguration
New York, New York - New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani named Jahmila Edwards to serve as director of intergovernmental affairs and Catherine Almonte Da Costa as director of appointments in his incoming administration.
Mamdani made the announcements in a press conference at the Greenpoint branch of the Brooklyn Public Library.
Edwards has a decade of experience as associate director of District Council 37, New York City's largest public employee union which endorsed Mamdani in the November general election. She has also held multiple positions in the city's Department of Education, including as executive director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and deputy chief of staff to the chancellor.
"It is an honor to welcome Jahmila Edwards into this administration and to have her spearhead the work of partnership and collaboration that is critical to delivering the affordability agenda. We know our efforts are ambitious – and we also know they are necessary," Mamdani said in a statement.
"With Jahmila as Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, we are leaving the politics of settling for less in the past and showcasing a government that fights for working people first," he added.
In her new role, Edwards will oversee interactions with city, state, and federal legislatures and other local leaders.
"I am honored to serve as the next Director of Intergovernmental Affairs," Edwards said. "From championing a minimum wage increase to delivering historic funding for CUNY, fighting for working people has been my life’s work – and as part of the Mayor-elect’s incoming administration, I look forward to continuing these efforts."
"New Yorkers across the five boroughs are calling out for the affordability agenda and it is our responsibility to deliver results."
Catherine Almonte Da Costa to serve as director of appointments
Da Costa began her career in New York City's Office of Appointments before holding senior positions at Orchestra and Sotheby's.
"With Catherine Almonte Da Costa as Director of Appointments, we have a true expert in talent acquisition in City Hall, making sure excellence is at the core of city government operations," Mamdani said.
Da Costa's new role will see her responsible for recruiting and screening top hires in the city government.
"It is a privilege to serve the Mayor-elect’s Administration and be tasked with recruiting the talent that will be central to realizing the affordability agenda. A Mayor's strength lies in his team and we are committed to appointing a team defined by experience, competence, and dedication to the needs of working New Yorkers," Da Costa said.
Mamdani is due to take office on January 1. In addition to Edwards and Da Costa, he has appointed Dean Fuleihan as his first deputy mayor and Elle Bisgaard-Church as his chief of staff, while Jessica Tisch will continue in her role as New York City police commissioner.
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP