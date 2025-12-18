Zohran Mamdani announces new major appointments as he gears up for inauguration

New York, New York - New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani named Jahmila Edwards to serve as director of intergovernmental affairs and Catherine Almonte Da Costa as director of appointments in his incoming administration.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (c.) announces his appointments of Jahmila Edwards (r.) and Catherine Almonte Da Costa (l.) in a press conference on December 17, 2025. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Mamdani made the announcements in a press conference at the Greenpoint branch of the Brooklyn Public Library.

Edwards has a decade of experience as associate director of District Council 37, New York City's largest public employee union which endorsed Mamdani in the November general election. She has also held multiple positions in the city's Department of Education, including as executive director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and deputy chief of staff to the chancellor.

"It is an honor to welcome Jahmila Edwards into this administration and to have her spearhead the work of partnership and collaboration that is critical to delivering the affordability agenda. We know our efforts are ambitious – and we also know they are necessary," Mamdani said in a statement.

"With Jahmila as Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, we are leaving the politics of settling for less in the past and showcasing a government that fights for working people first," he added.

In her new role, Edwards will oversee interactions with city, state, and federal legislatures and other local leaders.

"I am honored to serve as the next Director of Intergovernmental Affairs," Edwards said. "From championing a minimum wage increase to delivering historic funding for CUNY, fighting for working people has been my life’s work – and as part of the Mayor-elect’s incoming administration, I look forward to continuing these efforts."

"New Yorkers across the five boroughs are calling out for the affordability agenda and it is our responsibility to deliver results."