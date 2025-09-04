Far-right UK politician Nigel Farage posts pic with Trump after humiliation at House hearing

Washington DC - Far-right British politician Nigel Farage posted a photo of himself with President Donald Trump amid the Reform UK leader's trip to the US.

Reform UK's Nigel Farage met with President Donald Trump during a trip that saw hip appear before the House Judiciary Committee. © X/Nigel Farage MP

Farage, who was in Washington to give evidence to the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, posted a photo on X of himself with Trump late on Wednesday local time.

It comes after Farage was dubbed a "Putin-loving free speech impostor and Trump sycophant" by Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland

At the hearing on Wednesday, Farage likened Britain to North Korea over the UK's approach to civil liberties.

He raised the arrest of Irish writer Graham Linehan for comments on social media about transgender people, and the jailing of the wife of a Conservative councillor for stirring up racial hatred against asylum seekers in the aftermath of the Southport murders last year.

Farage denied proposing that Washington threaten the UK with trade sanctions amid scrutiny of his suggestion that the White House use "diplomacy and trade" in the battle for free speech.

Raskin was unimpressed.

"To the people of the UK who think this [Russian President Vladimir] Putin-loving free speech impostor and Trump sycophant will protect freedom in this country," he said, "come on over to America and see what Trump and MAGA are doing to destroy our freedom... you might... think twice before you let Mr Farage make Britain great again."

Responding, Farage said: "I'm delighted to be acquainted with the charming Mr Raskin – delightful testimony you gave me earlier on with your speech."

"But hey, that's fine. You can say what you like, I don't care, because that's what free speech is.

"In a sense, this has all been going wrong now for a couple of decades."