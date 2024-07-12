Far-right Hungarian PM Orban gushes over Trump after Mar-a-Lago meeting: "He's going to solve it!"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump welcomed Hungary's far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban at his Mar-a-Lago estate after the NATO summit in Washington wrapped up on Thursday.

The sit-down is likely to further upset European countries after Orban caused outrage for meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.



Orban, whose country took over the rotating presidency of the European Union this month, has been a vocal supporter of Trump.

"We discussed ways to make peace," he said in an X post that featured a photo of the two giving the thumbs-up. "The good news of the day: he's going to solve it!"

Trump responded on his Truth Social platform, writing: "Thank you Viktor. There must be PEACE, and quickly. Too many people have died in a war that should never have started!"



Orban had seemed isolated at the NATO summit in Washington and hardly spoke to the media as the alliance announced a new military aid package for Ukraine.



"Viktor Orban has no mandate from the alliance, nor from the European Union, to conduct any form of negotiations," Finnish President Alexander Stubb said at the summit. "He can do it on his own behalf. But I fundamentally disagree about doing that. I simply do not see the purpose."

Orban, like Trump, has expressed skepticism about the role NATO countries are playing in the Ukraine war and has refused to send Kyiv weapons, saying it would only fuel the conflict.