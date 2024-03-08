Hungarian PM to visit Trump "banking on his return" as president

Palm Beach, Florida - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban travels to Florida on Friday to meet his "good friend" former US president Donald Trump , the shoo-in for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is planning to meet with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday. © REUTERS

Orban has frequently expressed hope for Trump's return to power, insisting it would improve bilateral relations and enhance security in Europe – unlike most of his EU colleagues, who fear the exact opposite.



"It is not gambling at all, but the only sane approach for Hungary is to bank on the return of president Donald Trump," he said earlier this week in an address to the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Hungary's nationalist premier was the only EU leader to endorse the real-estate mogul's campaign during the 2016 US presidential election, later betting on his re-election in 2020 and publicly heaping praise on him ever since.

Trump has applauded Orban during his recent campaign speeches as a "strong leader," although he misidentified him as the "leader of Turkey" once.

Following US media reports on the upcoming meeting between the two politicians, Hungary confirmed it would take place on Friday.

Although the exact agenda is unknown, the meeting at the tycoon's luxurious Mar-a-Lago residence is aimed at "further strengthening the diplomatic and strategic ties between Hungary and the United States," Zoltan Kovacs, a government spokesperson, wrote on X.

Ukraine is expected to feature prominently in the discussions as both politicians oppose sending military aid to help the war-torn country against Russia's ongoing offensive.

Hungary is the only EU member that has maintained close ties with the Kremlin following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Orban regularly advocates for immediate ceasefire and peace talks, arguing the former US president is best qualified to find a way out of the conflict.