FBI investigating "suspicious" hunting stand found near Trump Air Force One landing zone

Palm Beach, Florida - Authorities are currently investigating after a "suspicious" hunting stand was found near an Air Force One landing zone frequently used by President Donald Trump .

In a recent statement to Fox News, FBI Director Kash Patel revealed that the Secret Service "discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sight line" of the landing zone.

"No individuals were located at the scene," Patel explained. "The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead, flying in resources to collect all evidence from the scene, and deploying our cell phone analytics capabilities."

Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said the stand was discovered across from the airport during "advance security preparations" prior to Trump's arrival at the zone over the weekend.

Hunters regularly set up and leave stands behind for later use. A senior law enforcement official told CNN that it appeared the stand had been there for some time.

While there is no indication that someone was trying to target the president, the discovery comes after Trump was the target of two assassination attempts last year – one in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was shot in the ear during a rally, and another in Palm Beach, Florida, when a gunman camped outside his golf course.