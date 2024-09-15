Trump "safe" after gunfire "in his vicinity" as person of interest is detained

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump 's campaign reported Sunday that there had been "gunshots in his vicinity" but added that the Republican presidential candidate was safe.

Donald Trump's campaign reported Sunday that there had been "gunshots in his vicinity" but added that the Republican presidential candidate was safe. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," said a statement from his campaign spokesman Steven Cheung.

Trump had been golfing at his course in West Palm Beach, Florida, not far from his Mar-a-Lago residence, during a day away from the presidential campaign, multiple media reports said.

The shooting took place on the grounds of the golf course, and a "person of interest" has been detained along with a weapon, the New York Times reported, citing local law enforcement officials.

Trump had been accompanied at the time by his Secret Service protective detail – as is standard practice – when shots were fired.

A weapon, reportedly an AK-47 style rifle, was recovered, reports said.

It was unclear who the shooter or shooters were, or what the motive was. There was no immediate indication that Trump had been targeted.

Still, it came amid heightened concern for the safety of both candidates – just two months after the former president was wounded in the ear when a gunman opened fire during a Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

The White House quickly issued a statement saying both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump's Democratic rival in the November elections, had been briefed about the incident.