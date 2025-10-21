Comey cites Trump's "personal animus" against him as he asks judge to dismiss charges
Alexandria, Virginia - Former FBI Director James Comey recently asked a federal judge to dismiss the charges against him, arguing that President Donald Trump is seeking retribution against him.
On Monday, attorneys filed a motion on Monday, claiming that the government has "singled out" Comey – who has been critical of the president – because of Trump's "personal animus" towards him.
The motion further described the accusations that he committed perjury to be "facially flawed."
Comey served as FBI Director during Trump's first term, but he was fired over his handling of an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which saw Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.
As Trump has vowed to seek retribution against perceived political enemies in his second term, his new FBI director, Kash Patel, launched an investigation into Comey earlier this year, but prosecutors refused to indict him due to insufficient evidence.
Comey's attorneys argued that Trump then fired the head US Attorney for Virginia, who was then replaced by Lindsey Halligan, who has "no prosecutorial experience."
Halligan indicted Comey shortly afterward, which was just "days before the relevant statute of
limitations was set to expire."
Comey's lawyers have asked Judge Nachmanoff to dismiss the case without prejudice, which would prevent the charges from ever being refilled.
Trump recently praised the indictment of Comey, whom he described as a "dirty cop."
Still, the president insisted this is "not revenge" and went on to argue that the case is about how "you can't let this go on," adding, "Frankly, I hope there are others."
Cover photo: Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP