Comey cites Trump's "personal animus" against him as he asks judge to dismiss charges

Alexandria, Virginia - Former FBI Director James Comey recently asked a federal judge to dismiss the charges against him, arguing that President Donald Trump is seeking retribution against him.

James Comey (r.) recently asked a judge to dismiss charges against him, arguing they were brought about due to the animosity Donald Trump has towards him. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, attorneys filed a motion on Monday, claiming that the government has "singled out" Comey – who has been critical of the president – because of Trump's "personal animus" towards him.

The motion further described the accusations that he committed perjury to be "facially flawed."

Comey served as FBI Director during Trump's first term, but he was fired over his handling of an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which saw Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.

As Trump has vowed to seek retribution against perceived political enemies in his second term, his new FBI director, Kash Patel, launched an investigation into Comey earlier this year, but prosecutors refused to indict him due to insufficient evidence.

Comey's attorneys argued that Trump then fired the head US Attorney for Virginia, who was then replaced by Lindsey Halligan, who has "no prosecutorial experience."

Halligan indicted Comey shortly afterward, which was just "days before the relevant statute of limitations was set to expire."



Comey's lawyers have asked Judge Nachmanoff to dismiss the case without prejudice, which would prevent the charges from ever being refilled.