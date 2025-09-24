FBI makes big discovery at former Trump adviser John Bolton's DC office

Washington DC - The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it discovered a trove of classified documents while raiding the office of President Donald Trump 's former adviser John Bolton.

During a recent raid of Donald Trump's former advisor John Bolton (r.), FBI agents allegedly uncovered various classified and secret government documents. © Collage: Andrew Leyden & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Court records recently obtained by Politico claim that during the raid on August 22, agents uncovered multiple documents marked as "classified" and "secret."

While it's unclear how many documents were found, the FBI noted several collections or folders that referenced weapons of mass destruction, the US mission to the United Nations, and records related to the US government's strategic communications.

The same day as the office search, agents also raided Bolton's Maryland home, but did not find additional documents.

In both raids, which were conducted in accordance with search warrants issued by the Department of Justice, agents confiscated a number of electronic devices.

Bolton served as National Security Adviser during Trump's first term from 2018 to 2019, but has since become a fervent critic of his former boss, who has repeatedly argued he is "unfit to be president."

In 2020, Bolton published a highly critical tell-all book titled The Room Where it Happened. Legal efforts to block its release for allegedly containing classified information were eventually dropped when Joe Biden replaced Trump as president in 2021.