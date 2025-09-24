Ryder Cup fans warned about delays due to Trump's attendance

Farmingdale, New York - Ryder Cup organizers warned spectators on Wednesday about possible delays and enhanced security when President Donald Trump attends the opening day of the biennial golf showdown at Bethpage Black.

President Donald Trump's visit to the Ryder Cup will likely delay spectators' entrance at the golf tournament. © Collage: Jared C. Tilton / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The US and holders Europe will begin the 45th edition of the event on Friday, with well-known golfer and golf fan Trump among more than 50,000 spectators expected for the opening day of matches.

Trump's appearance at the final day of the nearby US Open tennis championships in New York earlier this month postponed the start of the men's final by 30 minutes as spectators were caught in delays and enhanced security checks around Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Trump has attended several other major sports events this year, including the Super Bowl in February and the FIFA Club World Cup final in July.

"I'm deeply honored the President of the United States is going to come support our team at the Ryder Cup," US captain Keegan Bradley said.

"Any time you can be around a current President is a pretty phenomenal thing, but when you're representing your country... having the President there to support you is something that's just absolutely incredible."

Tighter security measures will be in place on Friday, but details have not been released.

However, a source told AFP that plans were being made around a time span centered on the early afternoon when four-ball matches are scheduled to begin.

"Those attending the Ryder Cup on Friday should expect enhanced security measures and additional restrictions in place at Bethpage Black," a statement from the PGA of America said.