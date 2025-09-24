Trump and Epstein "friendship" statue abruptly removed – despite permit

Washington DC - A mysterious statue celebrating the friendship of Donald Trump and notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was recently installed in the nation's capital, only to be quickly removed.

A statue featuring Donald Trump (l.) and Jeffrey Epstein was installed in Washington DC on Monday, only to be removed by law enforcement the next day. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to WUSA9, a bronze-painted statue featuring Trump and Epstein holding hands was put up near the east end of the National Mall on Tuesday morning.

A plaque at the bottom read, "In honor of friendship month, we celebrate the long-standing bond between President Donald J. Trump and his closest friend, Jeffrey Epstein."

But on Wednesday morning, around 5:30 AM local time, US Park Police removed the statue, despite a permit allowing it to remain at the mall with full-time security until 8 PM on September 28.

Police told WUSA9 that it was removed for complying with the permit, but did not explicitly explain the violation.

Trump has been facing backlash for refusing to release files on Epstein's crimes as repeatedly promised, and he has also been accused of being named in the documents, as he and the late financier were friends for decades.

The statue's quick removal comes as Trump has been recently ramping up attacks on freedom of speech, taking aim at any form of media that is critical of him or his administration.