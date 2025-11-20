FCC opens investigation into BBC over Trump documentary edit

London, UK - The BBC said Thursday that it had received a letter informing the British broadcaster that it was being investigated by the US communications regulator.

Chairman Brendan Carr sent a letter to the BBC informing the broadcaster that it is being investigated by the Federal Communications Commission. © LLUIS GENE / AFP

The BBC last week apologized for the editing of a speech that gave the impression President Donald Trump had urged "violent action" ahead of the 2021 assault on the US Capitol. Trump has threatened a $5 billion lawsuit over the case.

In a letter to the BBC and two American broadcasters, Brendan Carr, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, said he was "writing to determine whether any FCC regulations have been implicated by the BBC's misleading and deceptive conduct".

Carr wrote in the letter, seen by AFP, that the broadcast by the BBC's Panorama program spliced together clips that were 54 minutes apart.

"In doing so, the BBC program depicts President Trump voicing a sentence that, in fact, he never uttered," he wrote.

"That would appear to meet the very definition of publishing a materially false and damaging statement."

The BBC's director general, Tim Davie, and another top executive resigned this month over the case.

"While the BBC has apologized for its decision, stating that the program created what it now acknowledges was a 'mistaken impression', concerns remain," Carr added in his letter.

He requested to know if the BBC had provided either video or audio of the spliced comments to either the PBS television channel or NPR radio in the US.