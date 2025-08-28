Fed Governor Lisa Cook asks court to confirm position in lawsuit against Trump

Washington DC - Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook filed a lawsuit Thursday to challenge Donald Trump 's move to fire her from her position as the president intensified pressure on the independent central bank.

President Donald Trump's efforts to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook are "unprecedented and illegal," a new lawsuit filed Thursday alleges. © Collage: REUTERS

"This case challenges President Trump's unprecedented and illegal attempt to remove Governor Cook from her position which, if allowed to occur, would (be) the first of its kind in the Board's history," court documents said.

Cook seeks a decision to confirm her status as a Fed governor, allowing her to continue in her responsibilities.

In requesting "immediate declaratory and injunctive relief," Cook also seeks an outcome safeguarding Fed officials' congressionally mandated independence.

On Monday evening, Trump published a letter on his Truth Social platform stating that he had removed Cook from her role. He cited accusations of false statements on her mortgage agreements.

White House spokesman Kush Desai maintained in a statement Thursday that Trump had "determined there was cause to remove a governor who was credibly accused of lying in financial documents from a highly sensitive position overseeing financial institutions."

Among the alleged false statements was that Cook had claimed two primary residences, one in Michigan and another in Georgia.

Cook has not been charged with a crime and the alleged incidents took place before she was in her current position.